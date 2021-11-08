Fatal crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County, according to county dispatchers.

It happened on Gaskins Road Road and Conly Road about 4 a.m. Monday.

A vehicle struck a pole, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, dispatchers say.

A nearby school is closed Monday as a result of this crash because it has no power now, Merwin Elementary School in Withamsville, dispatchers say.

Gaskins Road is shut down between Bennett Road and Conly Road until further notice, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers are on scene investigating.

Patrol dispatchers say they will put more details out later Monday.

