Gov. DeWine signs bill to allow fireworks in Ohio on certain holidays

The bill legalizes the use of fireworks on specific days.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday that will expand the use of fireworks in the state.

Amended Substitute House Bill 172 will now allow Ohioans to shoot off fireworks on certain days.

“For example, the bill I signed (HB 172) limits the discharge of fireworks to the more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate, while recognizing our numerous culturally diverse holidays. The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems. The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission,” DeWine said in a release.

Previously, Ohio law only allowed for consumers to set off sparklers and other small fireworks, but now the list has been expanded to include Roman candles, bottle rockets and more.

You can legally set off fireworks in Ohio on these dates:

- New Year’s Day

- Chinese New Year

- Cinco de Mayo

- Memorial Day weekend

- Juneteenth

- July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays before and after July 4

- Labor Day weekend

- Diwali

- New Year’s Eve

It still allows municipalities to restrict or ban fireworks on those days.

Ohioans can start buying consumer-grade fireworks on July 1, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

