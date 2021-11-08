Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old was gunned down as he pumped gas on the city’s west side over the weekend,...
Teen dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
Miguel Wesley Galliher was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting that happened at a...
Man arrested in connection with shooting at Fairfield bar
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
2 pedestrians fatally struck in Hyde Park, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say

Latest News

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded to a tweet from Big Bird about getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Ted Cruz vs. Big Bird: GOP senator responds to ‘Sesame Street’ character’s vaccine message
Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Officers were at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Fairfield bar.
Police identify victim in fatal shooting inside Fairfield bar
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate