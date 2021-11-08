Middletown woman charged with murdering sister pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, the latest court records show.

Monica Pennington’s attorney entered the plea on her behalf Friday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, a copy of the plea shows.

Monica Pennington told Middletown police the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington, was meant to be a murder-suicide, according to Middletown city spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan.

Police say the shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 20 in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has said Monica Pennington also admitted to shooting Pamela during an argument and alcohol was involved.

Monia Pennington is held in lieu of $650,000 bond at the Butler County Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.