Ohio lawmakers could vote this week to relax gun laws

Ohio lawmakers could vote this week to relax current gun laws by waiving training and permit requirements to carry concealed guns.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio lawmakers could vote this week to relax current gun laws by waiving training and permit requirements to carry concealed guns.

This proposed legislation would make a concealed weapons permit optional, including the mandatory eight hours of training, and eliminate the current requirement that people promptly notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon

The primary sponsor of House Bill 227 is a local Republican lawmaker, Rep. Tom Brinkman of Mt. Lookout.

The other sponsor is a Republican from Delaware County, Rep. Kris Jordan of Ostrander.

The other chamber of the Ohio General Assembly is considering a similar measure, Senate Bill 215.

The Buckeye Firearms Association backs the effort and says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Gun control groups, however, such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.

