Ohio lawmakers could vote this week to relax gun laws

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio lawmakers could vote this week to relax current gun laws by waiving training and permit requirements to carry concealed guns.

This proposed legislation would make a concealed weapons permit optional, including the mandatory eight hours of training, and eliminate the current requirement that people promptly notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon

The primary sponsor of House Bill 227 is a local Republican lawmaker, Rep. Tom Brinkman of Mt. Lookout.

The other sponsor is a Republican from Delaware County, Rep. Kris Jordan of Ostrander.

The other chamber of the Ohio General Assembly is considering a similar measure, Senate Bill 215.

The Buckeye Firearms Association backs the effort and says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Gun control groups, however, such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.

