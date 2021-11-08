Contests
Police identify victim in fatal shooting inside Fairfield bar

Officers were at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Fairfield bar.
Officers were at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Fairfield bar.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) -Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place inside a Fairfield bar Sunday.

Officers say 44-year-old Robert Strong died after an altercation occurred with 20-year-old suspect Miguel W. Galliher at Lug Nutz Bar and Grill early Sunday morning.

During the altercation, Galliher pulled out a firearm and started shooting inside the bar, police said. Three people were shot including Strong. All three were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to a police report, Strong died while at the hospital. Two others, a 21-year-old and a 30-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, Galliher then got into a car and left the scene. Police say he then led officers on a short chase which ended in a crash.

Officers say he was then arrested and charged with murder.

It is unclear what led up to the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at 513-896-8246.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

