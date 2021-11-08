Resident hurt jumping from window to escape Bond Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A resident was hurt jumping from a window to escape a house fire in Bond Hill early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It happened in the 1900 block of Dalewood Place about 12:30 a.m., said District 3 Fire Chief Mathew J. Rotert.

Firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the side of the single-family home when they arrived.

They brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to Rotert.

The resident who jumped from the window was evaluated by the on-scene medic unit.

The fire displaced one person and caused $28,470 in damage, Rotert estimated.

The cause remains under investigation.

