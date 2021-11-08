Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Resident hurt jumping from window to escape Bond Hill fire

A resident was hurt jumping from a window to escape a house fire in Bond Hill early Monday,...
A resident was hurt jumping from a window to escape a house fire in Bond Hill early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A resident was hurt jumping from a window to escape a house fire in Bond Hill early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.

It happened in the 1900 block of Dalewood Place about 12:30 a.m., said District 3 Fire Chief Mathew J. Rotert.

Firefighters saw heavy black smoke from the side of the single-family home when they arrived.

They brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to Rotert.

The resident who jumped from the window was evaluated by the on-scene medic unit.

The fire displaced one person and caused $28,470 in damage, Rotert estimated.

The cause remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in South Fairmount Saturday night.
17-year-old dies in South Fairmount shooting, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
$550 steaks, ‘seafood tower’ on tap as ESPN chooses Cincy restaurant for GameDay
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
University of Dayton student dies in Astroworld crowd surge

Latest News

All northbound lanes will reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.
All lanes on Brent Spence Bridge fully reopen
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man arrested after allegedly shooting brother, police say
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Northside Sunday afternoon.
Man injured in Northside shooting, police say
Officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Fairfield bar that left three people shot.
3 injured after shooting at Fairfield bar