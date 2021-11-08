Contests
Three Jane Doe cases being investigated by Hamilton County Coroner

Two of the women were found in 2021, while the other was in 2018.
Two of the women were found in 2021, while the other was in 2018.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco and detectives gave new details they hope will lead to identifying three Jane Does.

The ages of the unidentified women could be as young as 20 and as old as 65, Sammarco explained.

The most recent Jane Doe was discovered on Nov. 2.

The woman was found wrapped in plastic in the 2700 block of Enslin Street, according to Sammarco.

There is reason to believe the woman died somewhere else and was moved to Enslin Street, the coroner said Monday.

The coroner’s office said the death was suspicious at the time she was found.

On Monday, Sammarco said she does not suspect foul play, but she does not have all the info.

Description for woman found on Nov. 2:

  • Between 20 and 40 years old
  • 5′7″ and 210 pounds
  • Brown/blonde hair
  • Several tattoos, including one that reads “Julie.”
[ First Report: Death investigation underway after woman’s body found ]

The body of the second unidentified woman was found in a car sitting in a Colerain Township Walmart parking lot on Sept. 10.

What could help lead to identifying the woman is finding the person who was in the car with her before she died.

According to Brent Wethington with the Colerain Township Department, Jane Doe was not driving the car when it pulled into the Walmart parking lot.

The car had a New Mexico license plate, photos from Monday’s press conference show.

Detectives found out who owns the car when they ran the plates. However, getting ahold of and finding the owner has been difficult, Wethington said.

“The person who was with her does not want us to know what happened,” Wethington said.

The coroner did say they don’t suspect foul play.

Description of the woman found in the parking lot:

  • Between 35 and 65 years old
  • 5′9″ and weighs 179 pounds
  • Brown medium length hair
  • Green eyes
The third woman trying to be identified was found in a mulch bed on May 31, 2018.

The coroner said the woman died of an overdose.

She was found in the 400 block Glenwood Avenue.

She was buried in the mulch bed and a rose placed on her chest, Sammarco said. Those details make Sammarco think someone who cared about the woman put her there.

Description of the woman found in 2018:

  • Between 35 and 60 years old
  • Brown hair with some gray, medium length, fine & wavy
  • Eye color - unknown
  • No tattoos
Call the Ohio BCI Unit at 740-845-2406 if you have any information on either three of these women.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

