1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found wrapped in plastic in Clifton Heights University Heights in Fairview on Nov. 2.

Carrie Graf, 45, has been identified as the woman found in the 2700 block of Enslin Street, the coroner’s office said.

Her body was found by University of Cincinnati students, according to Sammarco.

Graf was one of three Jane Doe cases the Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco talked about at a press conference on Monday.

The coroner said there is reason to believe Graf died somewhere else and was moved to Enslin Street.

When Graf was found on Nov. 2, the coroner said her death was suspicious.

On Monday, Sammarco said she does not suspect foul play, but she does not have all the info.

Graf’s cause of death is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

