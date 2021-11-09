Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Bengals fans step up to support one of their own

A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Chris Riva
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans stepped up to help one of Cincinnati’s most recognizable fanatics, Tony Da Tiger.

Almost every user on social media has seen how a post can turn ugly quickly.

That happened this weekend when a Cleveland Browns reporter took a screenshot of Tony da Tiger and blasted away on Twitter - something Bengals Nation did not take well.

They took this negative moment and turned it into a positive for the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
Warren County woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: UC goal line stand to beat Tulsa
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: UC goal line stand to beat Tulsa
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and the Cincinnati Bengals offense take the field...
The Cincinnati Bengals fall flat again in a loss to the Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) plays in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in...
Reds’ India named Baseball America’s Rookie of the Year