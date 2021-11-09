Bengals fans step up to support one of their own

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans stepped up to help one of Cincinnati’s most recognizable fanatics, Tony Da Tiger.

Almost every user on social media has seen how a post can turn ugly quickly.

That happened this weekend when a Cleveland Browns reporter took a screenshot of Tony da Tiger and blasted away on Twitter - something Bengals Nation did not take well.

They took this negative moment and turned it into a positive for the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.