Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House is announcing Tuesday.

On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots.

The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.

The extension into early 2022 is an indication that after premature declarations of victory over the pandemic in July, the Biden administration is preparing for continued COVID-19 disruptions well into next year.

A White House official detailed the announcement to The Associated Press on Tuesday in conjunction with the private call to governors.

“This is an extension of the order the president signed on his second day in office and will ensure you continue to have the resources you need to get shots in arms and fight the virus,” Zients planned to tell the governors, according to the official.

On his second day in office Biden signed an order directing FEMA to cover 100% of state emergency costs related to the virus through September 2021. In August, as the more transmissible delta variant of the virus caused a spike in cases, Biden extended the coverage through the end of the year.

Over the summer, governors complained that Biden waited until mid-August to approve the first extension. The White House hopes the seven-week notice that federal support will continue will provide states with more flexibility in using FEMA resources and the National Guard to support vaccinations, particularly now that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for booster doses and 28 million 5-11 year-olds are newly approved for shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Warren Co. woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
Fairfield police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at Lug Nutz Bar...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Fairfield bar

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
No criminal charges for Butler County water park following drowning, sheriff’s office says
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting