Council vote would ban horse-drawn carriage rides in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This winter might see the end of downtown’s horse-drawn carriage rides.

Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is expected to vote on an ordinance banning all for-hire animal-drawn carriages in city limits.

Sponsored by outgoing City Council member Chris Seelbach, the ordinance would take effect Jan. 15, 2022.

It calls the commercial operation of animal-drawn carriages on city streets made of asphalt and concrete “inhumane,” especially on hot and humid days that can “push an animal beyond recommendations for safe and humane care.”

It also notes “the smell of horse manure can and has had an impact on small businesses” including restaurants, bars and theatres.

Lastly, the ordinance highlights crashes involving the carriages that have led to injuries and “at least one hospitalization” within the last several years.

The crash requiring a hospitalization happened in August 2019 when a driver going the wrong way on a street in Over-the-Rhine hit a horse-drawn carriage. The driver fled the scene. The carriage driver suffered a hand injury. The horse suffered cuts on its chest and legs.

A petition to ban the carriage rides in Downtown Cincinnati drew thousands of signatures in 2015. Animal activists cited the “deplorable” living conditions of the horses, who at the time were being kept in a West End scrapyard.

The proposed ordinance would remove the licensing for animal-drawn carriages from the municipal code.

The section of the code dealing with animal-drawn carriages would be changed to read “animal-drawn carriages may no longer offer for-hire service in the transportation of persons on the public street.”

It would cover horses, mules or other “beasts of burden.”

Animal-drawn carriages would still be allowed with a city permit during parades and special events including weddings.

Permit-seekers would need to provide “a description of litter control measures that will be taken to prevent urine and manure from collecting on city property or streets and the plan for disposal of any animal urine or feces.”

They would also need to provide a certificate of fitness from a licensed veterinarian proving the animal is in good health and “fit for the parade, march or procession.”

