Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Council vote would ban horse-drawn carriage rides in Downtown Cincinnati

The ordinance cites the smell of manure, the frequency of crashes and the ‘inhumane’ treatment of the horses as reasons for the ban.
A horse-drawn carriage pulls passengers down Fifth Street near Fountain Square on Sunday, Dec....
A horse-drawn carriage pulls passengers down Fifth Street near Fountain Square on Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of companies offer carriage rides through the city and are mainly stationed along Fountain Square.(Amanda Rossmann/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This winter might see the end of downtown’s horse-drawn carriage rides.

Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is expected to vote on an ordinance banning all for-hire animal-drawn carriages in city limits.

Sponsored by outgoing City Council member Chris Seelbach, the ordinance would take effect Jan. 15, 2022.

It calls the commercial operation of animal-drawn carriages on city streets made of asphalt and concrete “inhumane,” especially on hot and humid days that can “push an animal beyond recommendations for safe and humane care.”

It also notes “the smell of horse manure can and has had an impact on small businesses” including restaurants, bars and theatres.

Lastly, the ordinance highlights crashes involving the carriages that have led to injuries and “at least one hospitalization” within the last several years.

The crash requiring a hospitalization happened in August 2019 when a driver going the wrong way on a street in Over-the-Rhine hit a horse-drawn carriage. The driver fled the scene. The carriage driver suffered a hand injury. The horse suffered cuts on its chest and legs.

A petition to ban the carriage rides in Downtown Cincinnati drew thousands of signatures in 2015. Animal activists cited the “deplorable” living conditions of the horses, who at the time were being kept in a West End scrapyard.

The proposed ordinance would remove the licensing for animal-drawn carriages from the municipal code.

The section of the code dealing with animal-drawn carriages would be changed to read “animal-drawn carriages may no longer offer for-hire service in the transportation of persons on the public street.”

It would cover horses, mules or other “beasts of burden.”

Animal-drawn carriages would still be allowed with a city permit during parades and special events including weddings.

Permit-seekers would need to provide “a description of litter control measures that will be taken to prevent urine and manure from collecting on city property or streets and the plan for disposal of any animal urine or feces.”

They would also need to provide a certificate of fitness from a licensed veterinarian proving the animal is in good health and “fit for the parade, march or procession.”

My ordinance to ban commercial, for-profit horse drawn carriages in Cincinnati passed out of my committee. It goes for...

Posted by Chris Seelbach on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
Warren County woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Woodrow “Woody” Booth served in the 81st Infantry Division of the US Army from the early to...
WWII Purple Heart recipient honored with display at Kenton County Library
Forest Park husband under arrest on murder charge in wife’s stabbing death
Forest Park husband under arrest on murder charge in wife’s stabbing death
1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office
1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office
Nora Thompson
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive