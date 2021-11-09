Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Congressman from Cincinnati introduces legislation to block Biden’s vaccine mandates

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A congressman from Cincinnati introduced legislation Tuesday to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) says his “Stop Vaccine Mandates Act” rescinds the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal employees and federal contractors.

The Biden administration announced last week its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect Jan. 4.

“I have been vaccinated. I have been at the forefront of nationwide efforts to educate Americans about the safety and efficacy of our FDA-approved vaccines. I have even traveled across southern and southwestern Ohio to administer the vaccine to my constituents,” said Congressman Wenstrup, a podiatrist who served as a surgeon in the U.S. Army.

“Whether or not to receive a vaccine is a decision that should be solely up to a patient and their trusted doctor, and the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate violates the doctor-patient relationship. I’m proud to lead this legislation to block the mandates and will continue to speak up for a COVID-19 mitigation strategy that will keep Americans safe and respect their personal decisions without jeopardizing their livelihoods or our economy.”

You can read Congressman Wenstrup’s legislation here.

It’s been co-sponsored by 35 members of Congress: Rep. Barry Moore, Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. John Rutherford, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Mike Bost, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Rep. Jackie Walorski, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Randy Weber, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Carol Miller, Rep. Mike Kelly, Rep. Christopher Smith, Rep. Daniel Webster, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. David McKinley, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Bill Huizenga, Rep. David Schweikert, Rep. Troy Balderson, Rep. Jodey Arrington, Rep. Debbie Lesko, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Rep. Tom Rice, and Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV.

Congressman Wenstrup and his GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues recently wrote to President Biden regarding the vaccine mandate’s impact on our workforce.

You can read that letter here.

He recently discussed the vaccine mandate with FOX Business’s Liz MacDonald. You can view that interview here.

Congressman Wenstrup and three of his GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues penned a FOX News op-ed regarding why they had committed to taking the vaccine.

You can read that here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Warren Co. woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
Fairfield police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at Lug Nutz Bar...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Fairfield bar

Latest News

Zoo Academy at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Students from Cincinnati Zoo’s Zoo Academy create jungle for elephants
Double your donation day with SVDP
Tuesday is St. Vincent de Paul’s Double Your Donation Day
Fitton Center for Creative Arts
Live performances return to the Fitton Center for Creative Arts
Wilford Jenkins III
Forest Park husband under arrest on murder charge in wife’s stabbing death