Congressman from Cincinnati introduces legislation to block Biden’s vaccine mandates

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A congressman from Cincinnati introduced legislation Tuesday to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) says his “Stop Vaccine Mandates Act” rescinds the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on federal employees and federal contractors.

The Biden administration announced last week its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect Jan. 4.

“I have been vaccinated. I have been at the forefront of nationwide efforts to educate Americans about the safety and efficacy of our FDA-approved vaccines. I have even traveled across southern and southwestern Ohio to administer the vaccine to my constituents,” said Congressman Wenstrup, a podiatrist who served as a surgeon in the U.S. Army.

“Whether or not to receive a vaccine is a decision that should be solely up to a patient and their trusted doctor, and the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate violates the doctor-patient relationship. I’m proud to lead this legislation to block the mandates and will continue to speak up for a COVID-19 mitigation strategy that will keep Americans safe and respect their personal decisions without jeopardizing their livelihoods or our economy.”

It’s been co-sponsored by 35 members of Congress: Rep. Barry Moore, Rep. Brian Mast, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. John Rutherford, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Rep. Mike Bost, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, Rep. Kevin Brady, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Rep. Jackie Walorski, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Randy Weber, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Carol Miller, Rep. Mike Kelly, Rep. Christopher Smith, Rep. Daniel Webster, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. David McKinley, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Bill Huizenga, Rep. David Schweikert, Rep. Troy Balderson, Rep. Jodey Arrington, Rep. Debbie Lesko, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Rep. Tom Rice, and Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV.

Congressman Wenstrup and his GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues recently wrote to President Biden regarding the vaccine mandate’s impact on our workforce.

Congressman Wenstrup and three of his GOP Doctors Caucus colleagues penned a FOX News op-ed regarding why they had committed to taking the vaccine.

