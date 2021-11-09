CPS bus driver removed after driving off with girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of a Cincinnati Public Schools student says her daughter suffered a leg injury when the driver of her school bus closed the door prematurely as she was getting out.

Corren Hall paints the picture of the 5-year-old’s leg dangling out of the closed bus doors as the bus drove away. The girl escaped with a sprained ankle and was unable to walk the next day.

“It was incredibly painful,” Hall said. “I don’t know, like, my whole soul jumped out of my body.”

The incident happened Nov. 3 as Hall was waiting for her daughter, Miley, to get off the bus at Parker Woods Montessori School.

“I started seeing the door close,” she said, “so I am repeatedly beeping before he even closed it all the way.”

Even then, she says the driver continued to drive off with the young girl’s leg hanging out.

“I was like, ‘Oh God!’ as he started accelerating the bus,” she said. “That’s when I ran out of my car. It was just, like, incredibly painful.”

Hall says the driver didn’t show much sympathy afterward. “Once I got her off the bus, he didn’t even come over to see if her leg was hurt.”

She adds the driver’s supervisor admitted the driver was in the wrong.

First Student, the bus company contracted by CPS, released a statement that reads in part: “At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We understand the concern this incident has caused. We, too, are upset about what happened and are thankful the student will be okay. The driver involved has been removed from service as we continue our internal review.”

Hall says the incident has impacted not just her daughter but other students on the bus as well.

“She don’t even want to ride the bus no more,” Hall said. “Even my son, even the kids there that saw her that day, because they witnessed it, they were yelling, ‘Hey! Hey! Stop!’”

Hall says she feels “alone” without answers or follow-up from the district about her daughter’s mental wellbeing.

CPS did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

