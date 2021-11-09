Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy at Colerain Avenue

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed near Hamilton Avenue due to a crash,...
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed near Hamilton Avenue due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed at Colerain Avenue due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The three-vehicle collision involving a Rumpke truck was reported just before the Hamilton Avenue exit about 6 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

At least one ambulance was sent to the scene, but dispatchers say no serious injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
Fairfield police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at Lug Nutz Bar...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Fairfield bar
It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special,...
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man accused of shooting brother

Latest News

Thomas Geib of West Chester Township was last seen leaving his home on Canal Way about 2 p.m....
Statewide alert issued for missing 82-year-old Butler County man
Family prepared to increase reward for information in unsolved murder
Family of College Hill shooting victim offers to triple reward as ‘nightmare’ persists
Organizations like the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging has a critical need for home health...
Thousands of Ohioans waiting for home health care services amid staffing shortages
Travis and Lauren Ray
Milford man recovering after suffering traumatic spinal injury on vacation