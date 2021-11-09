Crash involving Rumpke truck closes EB Ronald Reagan Hwy at Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed at Colerain Avenue due to a crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The three-vehicle collision involving a Rumpke truck was reported just before the Hamilton Avenue exit about 6 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

At least one ambulance was sent to the scene, but dispatchers say no serious injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.