EB Ronald Reagan Hwy reopens after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Colerain Avenue after a crash closed it earlier Tuesday morning, Mt. Healthy police say.

The three-vehicle collision was reported just before the Hamilton Avenue exit about 6 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

At least one ambulance was sent to the scene, but dispatchers say no serious injuries were reported.

The auto accident has been cleared and Ronald Reagan is open again. — Mthealthy Police (@MthealthyP) November 9, 2021

