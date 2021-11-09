Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

EB Ronald Reagan Hwy reopens after crash

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Colerain Avenue after a crash...
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Colerain Avenue after a crash closed it earlier Tuesday morning, Mt. Healthy police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Colerain Avenue after a crash closed it earlier Tuesday morning, Mt. Healthy police say.

The three-vehicle collision was reported just before the Hamilton Avenue exit about 6 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers confirm.

At least one ambulance was sent to the scene, but dispatchers say no serious injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
Fairfield police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at Lug Nutz Bar...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Fairfield bar
It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special,...
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man accused of shooting brother

Latest News

MacGregor came to the Humane Society with broken paws and needs surgery.
KY Humane Society seeking donations for puppy with broken paws
Thomas Geib
Update: Missing 82-year-old Butler County man found safe
Wilford Jenkins
Forest Park husband under arrest on murder charge in wife’s stabbing death
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say