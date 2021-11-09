Contests
Family of College Hill shooting victim offers to triple reward as ‘nightmare’ persists

The man is said to have shielded his mother and grandson during the shooting that killed him.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Relatives of a man who was murdered in College Hill are prepared to increase a reward for information in hopes it will lead them to justice.

According to Cincinnati police, Diontes Kemper, 42, was shot and killed on Oct. 28 outside of a gas station on W. Galbraith Rd. in College Hill.

Kemper’s mother Kim said Kemper had just picked her up from work, so she was in the car with him, along with his four-year-old grandson. Kim remembers her son shielding them from possible death.

“He tried to protect me, and I tried to protect him... My baby died in my arms. He died in my arms,” Kim said. “It’s horrible. Oh God, it’s like a nightmare. It’s so bad.”

Kim and the 4-year-old survived the shooting.

The non-profit “U Can Speak For Me” has since created an unsolved homicide poster featuring Kemper’s face.

“If you look at the measure of a man in terms of his heart, his compassion, his life for his family, then he was priceless,” Sheila, Kemper’s aunt, said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in Kemper’s case. Kemper’s family members are willing to take it a step further to get justice.

“If you come in and you tell who this person is, we’re doubling it. I’m even willing to triple it to find out who did this to my brother because he did not deserve this,” Nikki, Kemper’s sister, said.

They are also calling on community leaders to do something different to put a stop to the violence in Cincinnati.

“I’d like to hold the politicians, I’d like to hold the public authorities, I’d like to hold everybody’s foot to the fire because this is something that’s gotten out of control,” Sheila said. “These types of individuals should be put away for life.”

Anyone with information on Kemper’s case can call Crime Stoppers to report it anonymously at 513-352-3040.

Reward poster for the murder of Diantes Kemper
Reward poster for the murder of Diantes Kemper(Ucanspeak4me/Provided)

