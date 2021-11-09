Contests
Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question

‘What is.. Louisville?’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “What is Cincinnati?”

It’s a question Monday night’s Jeopardy contestants appeared to be asking themselves after being tasked with identifying the Queen City from a picture and a clue.

The picture? The Roebling Bridge spanning the Ohio River with Downtown Cincinnati’s skyline on the far side.

The clue? “Landmarks in two states include the 155-year-old bridge connecting Covington, Kentucky, to this city.”

One contestant answered searchingly, “What is Louisville?”

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings replied, “No.”

The other two contestants remained silent as the seconds ticked away and the bell sounded.

Finally, Jennings set the record straight, drawing out each syllable as if tracing the skyline by intonation alone: “That’s Cin-cin-na-ti.”

Oops.

