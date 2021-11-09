KY Humane Society seeking donations for puppy with broken paws

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kentucky Humane Society said they are determined to help a puppy that came to them with broken paws.

The humane society said they’re unsure what caused 5-month-old MacGregor’s injuries and are asking for donations to pay for his surgery and care.

According to the humane society, MacGregor came to them from an overcrowded Kentucky shelter and suffered blunt force trauma to his front paws that resulted in broken metacarpal bones in both his right and left paws.

“These are very unusual injuries and we do not know what may have caused them, but we are determined to help him,” they said.

After seeing a specialist, the humane society said the surgery needed to mend his broken bones will cost a minimum of $5,000.

“This handsome boy has quickly stolen all of our hearts at KHS! Despite the pain he is in, he has the best personality and loves giving kisses to all of the staff and volunteers who visit with him,” they said.

If you’d like to help, you can donate online or on their Facebook page.

MACGREGOR UPDATE: MacGregor is a five-month-old puppy who came to the Kentucky Humane Society last week from an... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, November 8, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.