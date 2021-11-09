Contests
Live performances return to the Fitton Center for Creative Arts

By Drew Amman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Live performances and events are back at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts for the first time since Feb. 2020.

Less than a week into the new season, Fitton will host the Boogiejuice Horns when they bring their Funk ‘n’ Soul show in from Louisville, Kentucky. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 with the group performing hits of Barry White, The Commodores and Stevie Wonder, among others.

“We’re looking for a party, to get people on their feet, just enjoying themselves, live music, live theatre. It’s something we’ve really, really missed,” Fitton Center for the Creative Arts Executive Director Ian Mackenzie-Thurley said.

At least 21 performances, in addition to other events, are on the schedule for the live performance season, according to Mackenzie-Thurley.

“It’s that great feeling of being welcomed back to the Fitton Center. We’ve been back here at the Fitton Center since 2020. We’ve had classes for kids, we’ve had great help from the City of Hamilton Health Department. “They’ve been incredibly encouraging,” Mackenzie-Thurley said.

One of the other big events of the new season is the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra Swingin’ Christmas Show on Dec. 10.

Other events listed for the new season can be found at fittoncenter.org.

