Mason mother of 5 killed in Tesla crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch says

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County dispatchers said.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother of five is dead after her Tesla crashed and caught fire early Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

Christy Corder was driving around 4 a.m. when she crashed on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, dispatchers confirmed.

Her Tesla hit a pole and caught on fire, Clermont County dispatchers said Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Facebook, Mason City Schools wrote that Corder was a mother to five children.

In the social post, the school asked the community to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.

Our Comet community is mourning the death of a Mason Mom of 5 who died in a car crash this morning. We are heartbroken...

Posted by Mason City Schools on Monday, November 8, 2021

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

[ Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says ]

They have not released details as to what might have caused the early morning crash.


