Mason mother of 5 killed in Tesla crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother of five is dead after her Tesla crashed and caught fire early Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.
Christy Corder was driving around 4 a.m. when she crashed on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, dispatchers confirmed.
Her Tesla hit a pole and caught on fire, Clermont County dispatchers said Monday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Facebook, Mason City Schools wrote that Corder was a mother to five children.
In the social post, the school asked the community to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
They have not released details as to what might have caused the early morning crash.
