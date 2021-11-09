Milford man recovering after suffering traumatic spinal injury on vacation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of August, a Milford man and his wife embarked on what they believed would be a week-long vacation in Washington state. More than two months later, they were still there—in the hospital.

Travis and Lauren Ray went to the Pacific Northwest because Travis has family there.

“I wanted to take her to the swimming hole I grew up swimming in,” Travis said.

That, the couple says, is where the accident happened. Travis dove face-first into the water but misjudged its depth.

The water, it transpired, was just inches deep.

“I didn’t know what was happening, what was going on,” Lauren said. “Everything was so chaotic.”

She explains her husband wasn’t moving and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Doctors told her he had fractured three vertebrae in his neck.

Doctors performed five-hour spinal fusion surgery, according to a fundraiser set up for the couple’s medical expenses.

Lauren says the physicians told her Travis would be unable to feel anything below his neck—hence ventilator-dependent—for the rest of his life.

Travis was conscious on the ventilator through the extended hospital stay.

“It was scary. I felt lost,” he said. “It was like I was watching the world turn in front of me but I couldn’t do anything. You go from being able to move all of your limbs to... It was almost like I was trapped in my head.”

Lauren and Travis have stayed positive through the power of prayer. “We knew God was going to take care of us,” Lauren said.

Then Travis started to feel sensations throughout his body. He says he can now flex his bicep and forearm, though he still can’t move his hands.

“It was exciting,” he said. “The longer I was in there, the more feeling I was getting back.”

The couple is back in Greater Cincinnati after flying home on Sunday. Travis is in a wheelchair and going through rehab at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Being back in Ohio has been such a relief. Even though we aren’t back in our home yet…just being in Milford has been... Posted by Ten for Travis on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Doctors are uncertain about how much feeling will return, but the couple continues to be positive.

“It’s a lot of acceptance and trust in God, in a higher power,” Lauren said.

“Right now I don’t fully understand this, but one day I think I will,” Travis said. “And I may be able to help somebody down the road with this lesson.”

