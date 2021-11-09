Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search in Bullitt County for a missing woman whose vehicle is believed to have crashed has ended with her rescue.

Nora Thompson, 57, was found Tuesday morning inside her vehicle just off Interstate 65.

Thompson’s vehicle, a 2002 Chevy Blazer, was spotted by the Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter off the road near I-65 and KY 480.

Family members say Thompson was heading home to Hardinsburg in Breckinridge County Monday afternoon. When they called her around 3 p.m., Thompson’s daughter said her mother hit the Facetime app on her phone and they could see Thompson had a bloody face. They could also see that the car was wrecked, and the airbags had deployed.

After getting warrant to ping Thompson’s phone, hits were recorded in the Cedar Grove area of Bullitt County. The pings stopped around midnight when the phone is believed to have run out of power.

Thompson’s daughter, Kym Lammers, said she posted to the ‘I am Dixie Highway’ Facebook page, where there was a lot of interest in the well-being of her mother. She said a lot of people saw the post and went out Monday night in search of the SUV.

“There’s no words to describe the amount of people asking questions, coming out to help, strangers we don’t even know, friends and family,” said Lammers. “It’s just amazing what a community can do for one another.”

After the search was disbanded overnight, search teams returned early Tuesday morning. That’s when the LMPD helicopter spotted the car. It was only a matter of minutes from the time it was spotted to the time Thompson was in an ambulance and on the way to the hospital.

“Within literally less than five minutes from the time the vehicle was spotted until they were taking her out,” said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin.

McCubbin said Thompson will be taken at hospital for treatment and evaluation.

