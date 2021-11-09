Contests
No criminal charges for Butler County water park following drowning, sheriff’s office says

Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.
Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures water park is located on Thomas Road in Madison Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - No criminal charges will be filed against Land of Illusion Adventure Park after the drowning death of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones on July 20, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“After a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office it was determined there would be no criminal charges filed against the amusement park,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mykiara was not wearing a life vest when she went underwater at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures water park in Madison Township, near Middletown.

She was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later and flown to Children’s Hospital in Dayton, where she was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accidental drowning.

“This incident was tragic,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “Our continued thoughts are with the family.”

An independent investigator hired by Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park found the park team acted “swiftly” and “immediately” during the July incident where the teenage girl died, according to owner Brett Oakley.

The investigator called the girl’s death an “accident.” He also found the park violated no laws or regulations with respect to the death.

Officials at the Butler County waterpark have said its policies, practices and procedures exceed the requirements of regulations.

