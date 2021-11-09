Contests
Ohio Supreme Court to decide whether or not Ohioans were shorted unemployment benefits

The lawsuit claimed Gov. Mike DeWine and ODJF's Matt Damschroder wrongfully pulled the plug on...
The lawsuit claimed Gov. Mike DeWine and ODJF's Matt Damschroder wrongfully pulled the plug on the $300 a week benefits unemployed Ohioans were receiving through the federal F-PUC program.(401kcalculator.org)
By Jason Scott
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Supreme Court is going to decide whether Gov. Mike DeWine overstepped his bounds when he decided to stop participating in the federal unemployment program that sent an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed Ohioans.

On July 6, a lawsuit was filed against Gov. DeWine and Matt Damschroder, the head of Ohio Job and Family Services.

The lawsuit claimed DeWine and Damschroder wrongfully pulled the plug on the $300 a week benefits unemployed Ohioans were receiving through the federal F-PUC program.

Ohio was one of several states that stopped taking payments from the government because of fears people were sitting on the couch getting unemployment benefits instead of entering the workforce.

Now, after several lower court challenges, the state’s highest court will decide on the matter.

[ Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits ]

It could be several weeks before a ruling is made, as there are briefs to be filed and arguments to be made.

When asked whether the plaintiffs will ask the state to make retroactive payments to Ohioans should the plaintiffs win, their attorney stated that they will continue to press that issue as much as they can in the briefing they will file.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

