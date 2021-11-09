Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

Contests
A software vulnerability could allow hackers to access medical devices, according to researchers.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices.

The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines.

Whether the devices could be accessed depends on what version of the software they are running and if they are connected to the internet.

The affected software is called the Nucleus Real-Time Operating System, and it is owned by Siemens.

The company has issued updates that it said fix the vulnerabilities.

The cybersecurity firms that uncovered the vulnerability said about 4,000 devices made by a variety of vendors have not yet been updated.

There have been no reports of hackers exploiting the software.

