Statewide alert issued for missing 82-year-old Butler County man

Thomas Geib of West Chester Township was last seen leaving his home on Canal Way about 2 p.m....
Thomas Geib of West Chester Township was last seen leaving his home on Canal Way about 2 p.m. Monday, police say.(West Chester Township Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township police issued a statewide missing adult alert early Tuesday for an 82-year-old man with dementia.

Thomas Geib was last seen leaving his residence on Canal Way about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Geib is described as 5′06″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is traveling with a small gray poodle.

Geib may be driving a red 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with OH plate number GVK4640.

Call 911 if you see him or his vehicle.

