Statewide alert issued for missing 82-year-old Butler County man

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township police issued a statewide missing adult alert early Tuesday for an 82-year-old man with dementia.

Thomas Geib was last seen leaving his residence on Canal Way about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Geib is described as 5′06″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is traveling with a small gray poodle.

Geib may be driving a red 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with OH plate number GVK4640.

Call 911 if you see him or his vehicle.

