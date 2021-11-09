Students from Cincinnati Zoo’s Zoo Academy create jungle for elephants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students from the Zoo Academy at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden built a special forage for the elephant yard on Monday.

“This kind of novel enrichment is great for the elephants, and putting it together gives Zoo Academy students the opportunity to actually stand in the elephants’ environment and make something that’s going to benefit them,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head elephant keeper, and a Zoo Academy graduate (class of 1991), Eric Duning. “They also get to stick around to watch the elephants enjoy tearing apart what they just created.”

The Zoo Academy, a high school for juniors and seniors interested in science, plants, and animals, is located in the Zoo’s Education Center and has been part of the Cincinnati Public School system since 1975.

Many staff members at the zoo attended the school and mentor current students by offering hands-on labs in their departments.

They did a great job building the bamboo forest and were able to get the job done a lot faster than if the keeper staff did it alone,” said Duning. “It’s also fun to be able to say that you stood in the elephant yard. Very few people get to do that.”

There will be even more opportunities to get close to Asian elephants when the Zoo completes Elephant Trek in 2024.

According to the zoo, Elephant Trek will be five times the size of the current elephant habitat and will be home to a herd of eight to 10.

