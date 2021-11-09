Contests
Advertisement

Tuesday is St. Vincent de Paul’s Double Your Donation Day

Double your donation day with SVDP
Double your donation day with SVDP(SVDP)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday, Nov. 9 is St. Vincent de Paul’s Double Your Donation Day.

All donations received up to $75,000 will be doubled thanks to a group of matching donors.

A donation of $20 becomes $40, $100 becomes $200 – it’s that easy!

With the holiday season nearing and many people struggling financially, St. Vincent de Paul has set a goal the highest goal ever for this event: $150,000!

To find out more information or if you’re ready to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

