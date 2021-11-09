Tuesday is St. Vincent de Paul’s Double Your Donation Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday, Nov. 9 is St. Vincent de Paul’s Double Your Donation Day.

All donations received up to $75,000 will be doubled thanks to a group of matching donors.

A donation of $20 becomes $40, $100 becomes $200 – it’s that easy!

With the holiday season nearing and many people struggling financially, St. Vincent de Paul has set a goal the highest goal ever for this event: $150,000!

