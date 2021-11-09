Update: Missing 82-year-old Butler County man found safe
UPDATE: Thomas Geib has been found safe in the area, according to Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Township.
Earlier story:
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township police issued a statewide missing adult alert early Tuesday for an 82-year-old man with dementia.
Thomas Geib was last seen leaving his residence on Canal Way about 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say they are concerned for his safety.
Geib is described as 5′06″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Police say he is traveling with a small gray poodle.
Geib may be driving a red 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with OH plate number GVK4640.
Call 911 if you see him or his vehicle.
