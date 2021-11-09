Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Update: Missing 82-year-old Butler County man found safe

Thomas Geib
Thomas Geib(West Chester Township Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Thomas Geib has been found safe in the area, according to Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Township.

Earlier story:

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township police issued a statewide missing adult alert early Tuesday for an 82-year-old man with dementia.

Thomas Geib was last seen leaving his residence on Canal Way about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Geib is described as 5′06″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is traveling with a small gray poodle.

Geib may be driving a red 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with OH plate number GVK4640.

Call 911 if you see him or his vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Two pedestrians are dead after they were struck in a crash in Hyde Park Monday morning,...
Police identify pedestrian victims in Hyde Park crash
Fairfield police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting at Lug Nutz Bar...
Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Fairfield bar
It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week with more than 20 restaurants participating by offering a special,...
Cincinnati Pizza Week: $9 signature pies from more than 20 restaurants
Wayne 'Wes' Ross III, 23, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of his brother.
Delhi Township man accused of shooting brother

Latest News

MacGregor came to the Humane Society with broken paws and needs surgery.
KY Humane Society seeking donations for puppy with broken paws
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Colerain Avenue after a crash...
EB Ronald Reagan Hwy reopens after crash
Wilford Jenkins
Forest Park husband under arrest on murder charge in wife’s stabbing death
A Wilford Jenkins mug shot from a prior arrest and conviction in Butler County.
Forest Park man named as lead suspect in wife’s death, police say