Warren Co. woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle

The man left when store employees intervened.
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County woman says a man followed her through two stores on Sunday afternoon, including the Target in Deerfield Township.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Lauren Messenger says it began Sunday afternoon while she was in Once Upon a Child with her 3-month-old son. She says she noticed a man acting suspiciously in the store.

“He was kind of looking at me, getting on his phone, looking at this random stuff at the end of the aisle,” she recalled.

The man followed her around the store, Messenger says, but she didn’t think much of it until later, when she saw him again at Target.

“When I came out from getting the pack of wipes from the baby section I noticed the same man was in the baby section with a basket with nothing in it,” she said.

Still not entirely sure she was being followed, Messenger departed for the female hygiene aisle.

“Sure enough, he was in the aisle right across from me where the gift wrap was at, and craft supplies, and he was looking over at me,” she said.

That’s when she started to worry. Messenger’s mother was nearby, so she came to the store and was able to take a few photos of the man.

“The most frightening part for me is that I was alone with my son,” Messenger said.

She alerted the Target staff, and that’s when they intervened.

“Once he saw I had a bunch of team members around me at Target, he put his basket down and left the store with nothing,” Messenger said.

She says the situation will change how she shops from now on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

