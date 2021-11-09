Whitewater Township man charged in 3 rapes to appear in court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Whitewater Township man who is facing charges in connection with multiple rapes in Hamilton County is scheduled to appear in court.

Prosecutors say Anthony Philpot, 35, and his wife 23-year-old Shana Philpot lured their victims to their home.

Anthony was indicted on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of kidnapping, court records show.

Shana is charged with complicity to rape and complicity to kidnapping.

The Hamilton County Sheriffs Office has been investigating the rapes of women in multiple jurisdictions throughout the county between 2016 and 2019.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office alerted Hamilton County investigators back in February when a victim was attempting to file a rape report in Northern Kentucky.

According to the sheriff’s report, Boone County detectives determined the offense occurred in Hamilton County and there were “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints.”

The victims are in their teens and their 20′s.

Court documents also show the victims’ ability to resist was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or advanced age.

The couple is being held on $250,000 straight bonds.

