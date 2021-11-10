Bearcats rise in second College Football Playoff Rankings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0) are ranked fifth—one spot ahead of last week—in the second official College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

CFP Rankings Top 10:

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (7-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

The Bearcats jumped former no. 3 Michigan State, which lost to Purdue on Saturday.

UC also came in ahead of Michigan, which bounced back from last week’s crushing loss to Michigan State by soundly beating Indiana 29-7.

The Bearcats beat Indiana earlier in the season as well—not by as much and not as methodically, but at least with the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback on the field.

UC rose despite a shaky performance over the weekend. The team needed a game-ending, goal-line stand against a 3-6 Tulsa team to seal an eight-point win on Saturday, and they haven’t looked particularly impressive since blowing out UCF in week six.

But the world of college football in 2021 is flat... and pockmarked. No one is playing well right now barring Georgia, itself arguably a one-eyed king in a world of the blind.

Alabama’s leading rusher totaled 18 yards on 13 carries in a game it looked eager to give away—and against an LSU team with a lame-duck head coach.

Ohio State settled for four field goals in a nine-point win over a Nebraska squad whose quarterback improbably played with both a high-ankle sprain and a broken jaw.

Oregon, its quarterback averaging just 4.9 yards per attempt, pulled away from Washington only because the Huskies snapped the ball into the end zone on the second of two ill-advised fourth-quarter punt attempts.

As well as Michigan State, fellow top-15 teams Wake Forest, Baylor and Auburn dropped games on Saturday.

(So did Minnesota, whose no. 20 ranking in last week’s poll seemed, to some, suspiciously charitable.)

The Bearcats will have to hope the teams above them keep losing, which shouldn’t be a problem as all but Oregon have future games against another top-ten team.

They’ll also have to hope the committee will do something it doesn’t seem to want to do—that it’ll grit its teeth, hold its nose, whatever—and let a non-Power 5 team in the playoffs.

