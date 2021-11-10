Butler County Jail announces program for inmates who have served in the armed forces

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced the implementation of a program at the Butler County Jail for inmates who have served in the armed forces.

Jones said the Veteran Education and Training Services, or V.E.T.S. program, was started as an opportunity for inmates who are veterans to participate in “a regimented environment that places an emphasis on accountability and comradery.”

“Most veterans have been through more during a tour of duty than many of us have in a lifetime,” he said.

The program requires veteran inmates to attend a morning huddle with the corrections officer assigned to the program, keeping their living space clean, and daily work activities which includes maintaining the hallways of the Butler County Jail.

Inmates will also be offered one-on-one services through the VA and Veteran Service Commission that involve group classes geared toward mental health.

Jones said inmates are admitted to the program based on behavioral history and must remain in good standing with no disciplinary action.

“This country needs to do more for our veterans. This is the least we can do for individuals that have done so much for us,” Jones said.

