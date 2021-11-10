Caught on Cam: Suspect steals from Franklin laundromat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police are searching for a man who pried into the payment machines at a laundromat and caused thousands of dollars in damage before fleeing.

Police say the suspect knew what he was doing—and was bold in doing it—because Laynecrest Laundry has a sign posted notifying customers it’s open 24 hours.

That is, the suspect could have been caught at any time and went ahead with the plan anyway.

“He took a tool bag in of criminal tools to pry into machines and break into things,” explained Franklin Police Det. Stephen Figliola. “PRing into that room, he took two modems. He ripped them out. He took the two DVD players.”

The laundromat has two sets of video cameras, one old, the other new. The suspect took the modems and the hard drives from the new cameras, which would have captured a clear shot of his face, leaving footage from the old cameras all that remains from the theft.

“Obviously he was trying to get rid of any video surveillance of him being inside of the business,” Figliola said.

Figliola adds the suspect made off with a good amount of money and also damaged the laundromat’s property.

“Destroyed a lot of locks,” the detective said. “He destroyed a lot of machines trying to pry into them. He did successfully get into the vending machine. He took the change compartment out of it that held the money.”

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect based on the features or clothing apparent in the video. They’re also hoping someone has heard of who did it through the grapevine.

“Lot of times people talk about what they do or what they’ve done.”

