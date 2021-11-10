Contests
Cincinnati City Council votes in favor of keeping horse-drawn carriage rides

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Horse-drawn carriages will continue to give rides in Cincinnati.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council voted down changes to an existing ordinance that would ban all for-hire animal-drawn carriages in city limits except for parades and weddings.

Commercial operation of animal-drawn carriages on city streets made of asphalt and concrete is “inhumane,” especially on hot and humid days that can “push an animal beyond recommendations for safe and humane care,” according to the ordinance changes proposed by outgoing City Councilman Chris Seelbach.

Seelbach also said “the smell of horse manure can and has had an impact on small businesses” including restaurants, bars, and theaters.

Changes in the ordinance highlighted crashes involving the carriages that have led to injuries and “at least one hospitalization” within the last several years, city records show.

The crash requiring a hospitalization happened in August 2019 when a driver going the wrong way on a street in Over-the-Rhine hit a horse-drawn carriage. The driver fled the scene, police said at the time.

The carriage driver suffered a hand injury. The horse suffered cuts on its chest and legs.

A petition to ban the carriage rides in downtown Cincinnati drew thousands of signatures in 2015. Animal activists cited the “deplorable” living conditions of the horses, who at the time were being kept in a West End scrapyard.

