Crews battle East Price Hill fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning fire in East Price Hill.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the blaze on Wells Street near Warsaw Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No immediate injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not available.

