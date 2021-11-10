Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Crews battle East Price Hill fire

Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze on Wells Street...
Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze on Wells Street in East Price Hill.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials are investigating the cause of an early morning fire in East Price Hill.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the blaze on Wells Street near Warsaw Avenue about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No immediate injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash
Warren County woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says
Carrie Graf
1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office

Latest News

A horse-drawn carriage pulls passengers down Fifth Street near Fountain Square on Sunday, Dec....
Cincinnati City Council could ban horse-drawn carriage rides
Sister loses another brother to gun violence in South Fairmount shooting
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting
Adam Gertz (left) says Bradley Scharstein (right) broke into his rental and stole his car...
Suspect allegedly fled police in car stolen from Chicago man on weekend Tri-State trip
24-hour laundromat victim of theft and damaging in Franklin
Caught on Cam: Suspect steals from Franklin laundromat