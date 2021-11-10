Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

DeJoy: USPS was overwhelmed last year, but ready this time for the holidays

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the U.S. Postal Service is ready to deliver your packages during the peak holiday season.

“Regarding the peak season, I want to begin with three words: We are ready,” he said Wednesday.

DeJoy’s assertion comes after he previously apologized for slow mail delivery during last year’s peak season.

It also follows the unveiling of a 10-year plan for the Postal Service to incorporate a series of changes.

The changes were implemented last month and include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours.

The changes have no affect on about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals.

“We are ready. So send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely,” DeJoy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash
Warren County woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
Carrie Graf
1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse lawyers say they will ask for a mistrial
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
States challenge Biden’s vaccine mandate for health workers
Cincinnati City Council votes in favor of keeping horse-drawn carriage rides
Cincinnati City Council votes in favor of keeping horse-drawn carriage rides
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.