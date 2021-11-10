Driver charged after plowing SUV into Sharonville restaurant, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sharonville restaurant is in the process of cleaning up after a driver crashed into the building on Tuesday.

It happened at Angilo’s Pizza around 2:30 p.m.

Donnie Judd owns DJ’s Barbershop next door. He says he ran out as soon as he heard the boom.

“I saw this SUV backing out, and I was concerned whether the owner was in there,” Judd said. “I didn’t know if he was hurt or not.”

It was the same thought property owner Maulik Patel had when he heard about what happened.

“The first thing I thought was, I hope everyone’s ok. Normally there’s a few guys sitting here eating.”

Police arrived a short time later. They cleared the scene, but as of Wednesday, the restaurant is boarded up and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“Due to COVID and all the material issues that everyone’s having,” said Patel, “the general contractor usually takes four to six weeks with their materials that we need to open back up,” he said.

Patel puts the cost of repairs at around $15,000.

A Sharonville police spokesperson confirms the driver is being charged but declined to release details about the nature and extent of the charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.