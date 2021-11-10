Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Driver charged after plowing SUV into Sharonville restaurant, police say

The restaurant is closed indefinitely.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Sharonville restaurant is in the process of cleaning up after a driver crashed into the building on Tuesday.

It happened at Angilo’s Pizza around 2:30 p.m.

Donnie Judd owns DJ’s Barbershop next door. He says he ran out as soon as he heard the boom.

“I saw this SUV backing out, and I was concerned whether the owner was in there,” Judd said. “I didn’t know if he was hurt or not.”

It was the same thought property owner Maulik Patel had when he heard about what happened.

“The first thing I thought was, I hope everyone’s ok. Normally there’s a few guys sitting here eating.”

Police arrived a short time later. They cleared the scene, but as of Wednesday, the restaurant is boarded up and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“Due to COVID and all the material issues that everyone’s having,” said Patel, “the general contractor usually takes four to six weeks with their materials that we need to open back up,” he said.

Patel puts the cost of repairs at around $15,000.

A Sharonville police spokesperson confirms the driver is being charged but declined to release details about the nature and extent of the charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Mason mother of 5 killed in Clermont County crash
Warren County woman says strange man stalked her from store to store, aisle to aisle
Carrie Graf
1 of 3 Jane Does identified by Hamilton County Coroner’s Office
The Tesla crashed around 4 a.m. Monday on Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue, Clermont County...
Driver killed after Tesla burst into flames in Clermont County crash, fire chief says

Latest News

Two Cincinnati music artists are starting to leave their make on the industry after their song...
Cincinnati music artist’s song makes into popular NBA video game
Santa says there are not enough helper elves to fill the requests.
Santa having trouble finding helping elves to meet requests
The Union Promenade would create a walkable mixed-use concept in Union, Kentucky.
Union plans more than 60-acre development with housing, shops and restaurants
The defendant, Gurpreet Singh, faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing...
Butler County prosecutor debates issue with using public funds in quadruple murder trial