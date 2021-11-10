Got an ‘Ohio Gold’ license plate? The BMV says it has to be replaced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have the “Ohio Gold” license plate on your car you’ll soon need to have it replaced, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS).

Since the “Ohio Gold” license plates were first issued in 1996, they have potentially been affected by 25 years of humidity, rain, snow, and corrosive road salt, the ODPS said.

“Because license plates commonly lose significant reflectivity within 10 years, a required rolling or full replacement cycle not to exceed 10 years is recommended. Jurisdictions should also have a process to replace damaged license plates as soon as practical,” the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators said.

Though some may say their plate is still clear and readable, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles said law enforcement agencies have made complaints the reflective sheeting has become ‘significantly degraded’ making them hard to read both during the day and night.

The BMV said all holders of “Ohio Gold” plates will be required to get a new plate at their next regular renewal date. A customer who has one cannot renew their vehicle registration without doing so.

“Ohio Gold” plate holders whose vehicle registration renewal expires on or after Jan. 1, 2022 must renew and obtain new plates at whatever their regularly scheduled renewal date is, not on Jan. 1.

“The process of recalling the Ohio Gold plates does not require any additional interaction with the BMV for the customer. They simply obtain the new plates when they go to renew their annual registration,” the ODPS said.

In October, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled the new “Sunshine in Ohio” plate and the ODPS said the “Ohio Gold” plate recall is entirely separate of the new plate design.

For more information, visit the OHIO BMV website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.