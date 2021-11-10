Heavy rain making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day: Possible snow this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day, as it will disrupt the late-day commute.

Much of the region could see pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few claps of thunder for the home-bound commute.

All rain will end long before dawn Friday. Friday is the day of transition with a few spotty light showers afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms. (FOX19 NOW)

A few locations Friday evening and overnight could see a few wet snowflakes. A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning then Sunday night into Monday morning mix with chilly rain showers.

Snow showers ? First flakes of the season on Sunday afternoon. Roads just wet and nothing sticking, some chilly showers do look to mix with some wet snowflakes Sunday afternoon and evening. This will NOT be a big deal! Layer up as highs will reach the low 40's. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Y44kduQDWH — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) November 10, 2021

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the low 40s and lows each morning will drop to the middle 30s.

