Heavy rain making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day: Possible snow this weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day, as it will disrupt the late-day commute.

Much of the region could see pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few claps of thunder for the home-bound commute.

All rain will end long before dawn Friday. Friday is the day of transition with a few spotty light showers afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms.
A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms.(FOX19 NOW)

A few locations Friday evening and overnight could see a few wet snowflakes. A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning then Sunday night into Monday morning mix with chilly rain showers.

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the low 40s and lows each morning will drop to the middle 30s.

