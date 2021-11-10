Contests
Matthew McConaughey says he’s against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children

U.S. Surgeon General responds: “Covid is not harmless in our children”
File Photo" Matthew McConaughey 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar...
File Photo" Matthew McConaughey 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018(David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock | David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KWTX) - Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who has repeatedly said he is considering running for Texas governor, announced his kids are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and that he’s against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children.

McConaughey, who said he, his wife, and immunocompromised mother are all vaccinated against COVID-19, said he does not plan to have his children vaccinated.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he said.

The White House on Wednesday announced that nearly 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility.

Final clearance for the vaccine doses for children was granted by federal regulators on November 2.

In an interview with CNN, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said parents need to recognize that “Covid is not harmless in our children.”

“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children - thousands - have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital,” Murthy said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

