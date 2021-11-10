Contests
Mild today, rain arrives on Thursday

Thursday is a Frist Alert Weather Day
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One more full day of above average temperatures across the Tri-Stat. High are reaching for the 60s this afternoon. A cold front is marching toward us, at that will stir up showers and storms Thursday midday and continue into the evening.

Thursday afternoon and evening is a First Alert Weather Day, as it will disrupt the late day commute. Much of the region could see pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few claps of thunder for the home bound commute.

All rain will end long before dawn Friday. Friday is the day of transition with a few spotty light showers afternoon and evening. A few locations Friday evening and overnight could see a few wet snow flakes. A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning then Sunday night into Monday morning mix with chilly rain showers.

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the low 40s and lows each morning will drop to the middle 30s.

'Jeopardy' contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
