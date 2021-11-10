NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky elementary school is mourning the unexpected death of a teacher.

Second-grade teacher Carrie Williams died late Tuesday, St. Henry Catholic School wrote on Facebook.

The school did not say how she died, but her death was unexpected, the school wrote.

According to school, Williams and her husband recently had a child.

“This loss is very difficult for our faculty and staff, and especially her husband, our technology teacher, Mr. Adam Williams, and their newborn son,” the school wrote on Facebook.

The social media post goes on to ask the community to pray in support of Williams’ family.

