Nurse aide accused of sexual assault at assisted living facilities pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nurse aide indicted on charges following an investigation of sexual assault at two facilities has pleaded guilty in Warren County court.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He was working as an aide at Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville in September of 2020 when he had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a victim, court documents claim.

Then, on Jan. 23, 2021, Uwadiegwu was working at Traditions of Deerfield when he allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim, court records say.

He was taken into custody after his court hearing.

No sentencing date has been scheduled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.