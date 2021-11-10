Contests
Nurse aide accused of sexual assault at assisted living facilities pleads guilty

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged with gross sexual...
The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Godbless Uwadiegwu was charged with gross sexual impositions after detectives investigated a sexual assault at a nursing facility.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nurse aide indicted on charges following an investigation of sexual assault at two facilities has pleaded guilty in Warren County court.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He was working as an aide at Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville in September of 2020 when he had sexual contact and sexual conduct with a victim, court documents claim.

Then, on Jan. 23, 2021, Uwadiegwu was working at Traditions of Deerfield when he allegedly sexually assaulted a second victim, court records say.

He was taken into custody after his court hearing.

No sentencing date has been scheduled.

