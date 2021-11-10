Contests
Physical therapist shares helpful pelvic health info for new moms

By Lauren Artino
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Doctor Sara Koehl of Anchor Wellness in Kenwood is passionate about women’s health. Especially when it comes to getting new moms back to doing what they love.

“You wouldn’t tear your hamstring and go back to running, training for a marathon... same thing when you have a baby,” she said. “You put the muscles of your pelvis under really high demand and stress through childbirth.”

She wants new moms and anyone dealing with pelvic floor pain, even men, to know that the pain and discomfort you might be feeling can be cured.

”It’s really important you get that assessed by a professional and get the proper rehab,” Koehl said.

She warns it’s not an easy fix at home.

“If you think about your bicep and you hold it here all day long, it wouldn’t do much to make it stronger. It would actually probably be very dysfunctional. There’s probably something bigger going on and it can actually do more harm than good,” Koehl said.

Symptoms of pelvic floor pain and issues can range from incontinence, heaviness and bulging, and treatment plans will include working on your posture, breathing and more.

”These things can be helped, they can get better. You can still do the things that you love. It just takes a little retraining,” Koehl said.

