Pie it forward: Meals on Wheels fundraiser benefitting seniors

Meals on Wheels is selling pies to support seniors.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Each year, Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky helps seniors by providing free meals and companionship. Just in time for Thanksgiving, they are hosting their signature Bust a Crust fundraiser now through Monday.

Meals on Wheels is offering nine different pies starting at $25.

“Thanksgiving is all about coming together around food and gratitude and togetherness,” explains Meals on Wheels CEO Jennifer Steele, “And so is Meals on Wheels, so it’s a perfect fit for us.”

Thanks to a variety of sponsors and more than a dozen bakeries, the cost of one pie can support a senior for a week.

“This is money that will go directly into people who need it,” explains Bust a Crust Chairperson Sarah Celi. “This is going to go right back into our community. So, Bust a Crust [is] already a success. Get your pies now.”

Meals on Wheels also offers bulk orders for businesses that may be giving a holiday gift to clients or employees.

“We would love for businesses to think about purchasing a pie,” continues Chief Philanthropy Officer Kat Steiner. “You might already be purchasing something anyway and also helping a senior at the same time.”

Since the pandemic began, Meals on Wheels saw their need triple.

That also means they need more donations to do the work they do for seniors.

“We serve 10,000 seniors and we are on track for 1.4 million meals,” adds Steiner. “So please, we encourage you to support us and make a gift.”

Steele says Meals on Wheels is getting back to offering more than a meal at this point in the pandemic.

“We bring not only a nutritious meal, but also companionship and care and support to seniors,” says Steele.

You have until 5 p.m. Nov. 15th to purchase your pie from the Meals on Wheels website.

The pies can be picked up on Nov. 20 at Xavier University between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bulk orders of 26 pies or more will be delivered between No. 22-23. If you don’t want a pie for yourself, you can also donate a pie to a senior on the website.

