Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

‘This is my mother’s last son. This is her baby, her last child.’
By Andrea Medina
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been an impossibly difficult few days for Kierra Teetor after her youngest brother was shot to death outside a gas station in South Fairmount.

The lost stings that much more because Kierra says this is the second brother she’s had to bury due to gun violence.

“This is my mother’s last son,” she said Tuesday. “This is her baby, her last child.”

The shooting happened at a BP station between Harrison and Queen City avenues around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders found 17-year-old Kristopher Teetor shot at the scene. He died at the hospital.

Kierra says Kristopher was buying juice from his niece. “He was four minutes down the street from our house,” she said. “He said, ‘I’ll be home in five minutes.’”

She claims Kristopher was shot by three people he didn’t know.

“Like, for what? You thought you were going to get a couple dollars off him? Taking someone’s life, is that worth a couple bucks?”

Kierra remembers her younger brother as respectful, kind, sweet and helpful.

“People don’t understand. Kristopher wasn’t just a nobody. Like, he meant something to somebody. He was somebody’s son. Somebody’s brother. Somebody’s uncle. Somebody’s best friend. Somebody’s nephew,” she said.

Kierra buried her other brother, Brian, four years ago.

“He was shot in the face and he just didn’t end up making it,” she said.

Now she wants to know who pulled the triggers and took her brothers’ lives. She doesn’t want vengeance, she says, but justice.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Officers have said they are searching for a car involved in an incident in which a person was threatened with a gun in Clifton not long before the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

