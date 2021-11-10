Contests
Advertisement

Survivor of ‘The Who’ concert at Riverfront: ‘I can’t believe it happened again’

The deadly festival in Houston comes 42 years after 11 people were asphyxiated to death at a concert in Cincinnati.
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Civil lawsuits against Travis Scott are piling up following the incident at the Astroworld music festival in Houston that cost eight people their lives.

The deaths hit close to home for survivors of the infamous concert at Riverfront Stadium on Dec. 3, 1979, when a rush of “The Who” concert-goers outside the entry doors resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

“I seen it and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it happened again,” said Lisa Rigney.

The Houston incident brought back memories of the Riverfront tragedy for Rigney, who survived the deadly stampede.

“It was a rough experience,” she said. “It was my 16th birthday, December 3, 1979, and my friend bought me the ticket.”

9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

The deaths outside “The Who” concert were caused by asphyxiation. The crowd was rushing to get inside because they mistook a mic check for the start of the concert.

“Everybody just started pushing and pushing, and we got pushed back,” Rigney recalled.

She says she was terrified when she lost most of her group but says her brother’s friend saved her life.

“I’m only 4′9″ and I was about 100 lbs and I could just not breathe, and we would lift me up and we would get another wave, and it was just... I was so close to him. He had facial hair, it burned my cheek,” she said.

‘The Who’ concert, remembering those who died 40 years ago

Rigney says the experience was traumatic.

“I thought, how could you go to a concert and end up dead?” She wondered.

She thought people had learned from the tragedy. “The people that we lost, you would think it would never be repeated.”

The medical examiner in Texas says it could take several weeks to determine the causes of death for the eight people who died at Astroworld.

‘A mass loss of control:’ Answers sought in Houston concert

Rigney says she doesn’t want the survivors to live in fear of concerts and events but she urges people to stay away from festival seating.

“I’m sure people will be shy about going,” she said. “My advice is, you have to do it again, but it’s going to be a while. They definitely won’t do festival seating again.”

Travis Scott says he will pay for the funerals of the eight people who died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

