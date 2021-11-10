Suspect allegedly fled police in car stolen from Chicago man on weekend Tri-State trip

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Chicago man’s trip to Covington took a chaotic turn when he allegedly became a victim of a crime spree.

After traveling to Covington for a charity golf outing, Adam Gertz of Chicago said he and his friends settled into a rental property near the MainStrasse Village on Thursday night.

When Gertz woke up on Friday, he said his wallet and car keys were gone.

“I went to look outside, and I noticed that my car had been stolen and reported it to the police,” Gertz said.

The alleged thief had somehow broken into the building while Gertz and his companions were asleep. Gertz believes the suspect then used his vehicle and credit cards to go on a shopping spree.

“I felt violated, and I felt unsafe, and the other guys I was staying with felt the same way,” Gertz said. “The thought of someone else driving my car and then crashing it or possibly using it for other crimes, it made me sick to my stomach.”

Mt. Healthy police say officers spotted a car that appeared to be Gertz’s with a driver and passenger inside of it early Sunday morning.

Officers reported that they followed the vehicle, pulled it over and called for backup. As the passenger got out of the car, police said the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Scharstein, sped away, leading officers on a short chase, before crashing the car into a fence at the Mt. Healthy High School Athletic Center.

Police shared images showing the damage on the field.

“Apparently the guy was in the car and then fled on foot and ran through a field into the woods, where he was caught by a K9,” Gertz said.

Scharstein was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is now facing several charges, including receiving stolen property, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply.

“This was a truly harrowing experience, and at the end of the day, I’m very glad that nobody was hurt and that the person who did it was caught,” Gertz said.

Gertz said that he and his friends moved to a hotel after the incident and were still able to partake in the golf outing.

Despite what happened during his trip to the Tri-State, Gertz said he enjoyed his time here.

It is not clear if Scharstein is going to face additional charges in Covington or if his passenger is facing any charges thus far.

Scharstein’s case goes before a Hamilton County grand jury on Nov. 17.

